Ram Janmabhoomi To Tulsi Smarak Bhawan: 5 Best Places To Visit in Ayodhya

Believed from scriptural antiquity as capital reign where legendary god-king Lord Rama ruled prosperously besides interwoven further through Hindu traditions with other pivotal divine events like Sita Devi’s Mithila origin, Hanuman crossing oceans in devotion or even Lord Buddha gracing briefly this sacred city – Ayodhya holds immense spiritual weight for millions as original Ram-Janmabhoomi blessed land.

Let’s uncover the essence still which makes Ayodhya the undisputed Ram Naam ki Nagari!

1. Ram Janmabhoomi Complex: From Myths to Supreme Court Verdict

Considered uniquely as actual mortal birth spot location for Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama emerges historically and devotionally the pivotal Ram Janmabhoomi temple campus visited by multitudes since antiquity for divine darshan where once supposedly ancient temple housing Rama Lalla idol existed before Mughal general Mir Baqi overtook for raising mosque during 16th century reign too as records stand.

Fast forward through uncertain history judgements to 2020 Supreme Court finally settled intricate case allotting disputed land for grand Ram Mandir construction while allocated separate plot for mosque – heralding new conciliatory era with hopeful peaceful development activities benefitting all communities and visitors alike drawn eternally towards the sacred mythical significance Ayodhya holds piously for billions today!

2. Hanuman Garhi: Fortified Citadel Temple Perched on Hilltop

Accessible by vehicle or for the daring devout by arduous steps climb lies scenic Hanuman Garhi – historic hilltop temple fortress dedicated to mighty monkey warrior Lord Hanuman guarding staunchly city outskirts and Ram-Sita deity forms housed inside sanctum sanctorum.

Surrounded today by multitude ringed circular parapet over watchtowers replaced originally by Lord Ram himself the legend goes, feel surreal tranquillity with monkeys prancing freely across sprawling enclosure still considered unbreachable sentinel bastion by locals – where sublime spiritual high overcomes quickly even fatigued climbers ultimately!

Don’t miss panoramas down over Ayodhya either – visit surely recommended both ways!

3. Kanak Bhawan: Commemorating Lord Rama-Sita’s Royal Palace

Adjacent Hanuman Garhi within walking vicinity near astonishing 84-ft area Ramkot fortification wall stands regal temple complex famed locally as ‘Sone ka Mandir’ or Kanak Bhawan – believed site where Lord Rama’s original ayodhya palace once housed Sita Maa later redeveloped ornately into temple showcasing gilded spires, intricate stone jaali works and sacred idols commemorating their ancient royal abode immortalised still through passionate devotees support over intervening eras and generations.

Behold the shimmering golden Kanak idols under carved vaulted ceilings with sanctum priests narrating Sita-Rama divine marriage legend when the place manifests sheer Brahmanand blessings for praying pilgrims immersed blissfully!

4. Nageshwarnath Temple: Ancient Revered Jyotirlinga Shrine

Believed self manifested even before the mythical Treta Yug era lies the cherished Nageshwarnath Temple venerating one of twelve sacred Jyotirlingam shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva himself.

Admire intricately carved stone architecture fusing Rajput and Mughal influences over arched entrance ways leading towards inner sanctum housing the luminous lingam form still carrying hoary legend linked to Kush – son of Lord Rama himself conceptualising originally this temple commemorating Shiva’s presence in their heritage capital city!

Don’t miss getting awed by the 25 metre high imposing shikhara spire too!

Certainly soul awakening and worth including in your heritage trails for spiritual upliftment!

5. Tulsi Smarak Bhawan: Immersive Tribute to Saint Poet Tulsidas

Last but not least no Ram bhakta can miss visiting Tulsi Peeth memorial established at presumed house location where mediaeval poet saint Goswami Tulsidas had partly scripted his outstanding poetic Ramcharitmanas and Vinay Patrika compositions considered foundational literature for contemporary Ram worship traditions besides housing ancient handwritten manuscripts attracting researchers still to modest rooms.

Walk through photo galleries and exhibits showcasing impactful life events of the devotional luminary who brought common masses closer through godly virtues and moral principles propagated innovatively in vernacular dialects.

Certainly inspirational and uplifting for all visitors!

Lose all sense of material time or space constraints finding yourself joyously part of ancient legends, lore and mythology associated intrinsically with pavements or ordinary structures dotting sacred Ayodhya blessed sites as incarnated deities and sages walked past once famously during Treta Yuga era…

Surrender fully to supreme spiritual energy still permeating strongly the entire quaint hamlet where every dust particle seems suffused wholesale through his essence and blessings still carrying eternal Ram Naam chanting heard faintly from multitudes merged in sublime realms far beyond, forever awaiting devotees like us timelessly!

