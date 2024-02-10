Home

Guide

Sabarmati Ashram to Bhadra Fort: 5 Best Places To Visit in Ahmedabad

Sabarmati Ashram to Bhadra Fort: 5 Best Places To Visit in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Where History and Peace Unite Founded in the 15th century as a culture hub, Ahmedabad remains a treasure trove of Islamic architecture and lasting legacies today through its mosques, mauso

Feature image Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Where History and Peace Unite

Founded in the 15th century as a culture hub, Ahmedabad remains a treasure trove of Islamic architecture and lasting legacies today through its mosques, mausoleums, man made lakes and markets waiting still untouched by passing time.

Trending Now

Let’s uncover the top 5 destinations that make Gujarat’s beating heart a delight to immerse into for heritage lovers.

You may like to read

Sabarmati Ashram: Where Gandhi’s Legacy Comes Alive

Nestled serenely on the Sabarmati river bank lies the cherished epicentre of India’s non violent freedom struggle led once by Mahatma Gandhi and thereafter for many decades until independence during 1947. His hallowed humble dwellings like library, kitchen and personal effects lie remarkably preserved within Hriday Kunj garden attracting visitors in great numbers. Walking corridors was where the Mahatma strategized passionately with followers.

Towards sunset, feel history resonate at the soulful evening arati performed daily including prayers and bhajans dedicated to Bapu so fondly remembered still. Don’t miss seeing the vintage hand operated printing machine used once publishing landmark works like ‘Harijan’. Truly a memorable tribute!

Insider tip: Join free guided tours early morning and spend ample time within the museum understanding Gandhi’s powerful message.

Adalaj Stepwell: Architectural Wonder Defying Time’s Cruelty

Constructed in intricate Hindu-Islamic fusion by Queen Rudabai as legacies reveal in 15th century AD, Adalaj dazzles with mind boggling mathematician precision despite five hundred years of passing cruel time and erosion aided by three storey octagonal highlights influenced by early Solankis – living example of how beauty with purpose withstands Nature’s everything!

One peek through its pastel facade instantly transports away from dusty roads into a symmetry paradise ending with stepped corridors descending till the presumed mythical underworld serpent guarding treasures speaking tales that leave visitors spell bound in admiration still today. Don’t miss it!

Must do: Catch playful rays of early sunlight filtered mystically inside or starlit view from top for that picture perfect shot.

Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad: Lively Green Urban Retreat

In sharp yet pleasant contrast from Ahmedabad’s heritage tunnels and crowded pols oozing history lies vibrant Kankaria Lake constructed in the 15th century but still drawing locals enthusiastically like over 500 years ago! Stroll the sprawling walkways to admire lush island gardens perfect for picnics, quirky toy trains traversing perimeter, even a small zoo besides regular cultural carnivals organised making it the pride public space to relax or seek thrills alike.

Join in heritage activities like painting earthen pots, kite flying lessons, live music concerts, snack binges on chaats before catching dazzling laser multimedia shows as the sun sets spectacularly. A true crowd pleaser promising joy for all!

Top tip: Visit during International Kite Flying Festival days around mid January for the most colourful extravaganza against blue skies.

Sidi Saiyyed Mosque: Epitome of Intricate Stone Latticework

Gleaming softly beside the last bustling shops of Bhadra lies this passionate labour of love and faith from Sidi Saiyyed finished around 1573 AD. Exquisite interiors feature ten stone lattice jali screens that astonish visitors with their dream like filigree filter filtering magic sunbeams through zig zag designs inspired by swaying palm tree imagery granting the mosque unique signature iconography with delicate grace belying its strong durable red sandstone material enduring climate extremities for nearly half millenia now.

Feel spiritual bliss gazing spellbound at the central iconic jali panel above prayer hall entrance or just lighting a clay lamp as the evening golden glow falls silently over fine stone jaalis – true living heritage wonder redefining artistic vision eternally!

Fun Fact: Mosque’s tree of life jali design inspires the official logo of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad today.

Bhadra Fort: Imposing Extent of Sultan Ahmed Shah’s Ambition

Spread wide and far over citadel area lies the formidable Bhadra Fort built ambitiously by Sultan Ahmed Shah in 1411 AD as the launchpad for establishing Ahmedabad later and serving regal citadel purposes through Mughal era until freedom. Walk the formidable stone battlements lined with flour chamber ruins and imposing gates still hinting at one expansive enclosed township envisioned centuries ago though now only a fraction prevails today.

Post sunset the dazzling castle wall lighting show makes time travel inevitable, imagining lives of ancient royalty who walked there seeking refuge within its robust embrace. Don’t miss visiting temple as well housing deity of city’s guardian mother goddess Bhadrakali established since city’s early years bearing mute testimony still to ruling aspirations long extinguished since yet monument left behind endures proudly.

Beyond Famous Five: More Intriguing Gems Beckon

Venture just kilometres outside bustling Ahmedabad into isolated villages showcasing handmade crafts created through generations, admire Patang kite flying dotting blue sky as vibrant culture or soak in nature’s calm by Sabarmati riverfront perfect for quiet picnics under the vast canopy of Gujarati winter skies – because in this ageless city, precious stories still await to be discovered like gleaming pearls under every rock upturned!

Immerse Yourself in History’s Hearty Embrace

Lose yourself wandering medieval stone mazes of World Heritage pols, inhale soul lifting sunset glow blessing carved red sandstone motifs decorating 15th century mosques with their signature tree of life jaali stone screens casting perfect shadowplays before finding mind-body wellness amid Gandhi Ashram’s healing greenery – as Ahmedabad seamlessly bridges millennia like an evocative living museum uncovering history’s nourishing embrace eternally to those arriving with receptive eye!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.