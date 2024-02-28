Home

Guide

Shree Jagannath Temple To Konark Sun Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Puri

Shree Jagannath Temple To Konark Sun Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Puri

Puri's Pristine Paradise: Spiritual Sojourns and Sandy Serenades Known around the world as host to the grandest Rath Yatra celebrations centred around the iconic abode of Lord Jagannath, Puri lies al

Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri

Puri’s Pristine Paradise: Spiritual Sojourns and Sandy Serenades

Known around the world as host to the grandest Rath Yatra celebrations centred around the iconic abode of Lord Jagannath, Puri lies along Odisha’s golden coastline, framing the azure Bay of Bengal waters blessed with both spiritual and natural charm. From the revered Shri Jagannath Temple to pristine beaches, architectural gems, and scrumptious bhog,

Trending Now

Puri packs in must-see attractions to delight culture lovers and leisure seekers alike.

You may like to read

1.Shree Jagannath Temple: Discovering the Spiritual Heartbeat of Puri

The focal point of attraction in Puri has to be the majestic Jagannath Temple, built in the 12th century and housing the sacred triad of Lord Jagannath alongside siblings Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in the garbhagriha area, strictly open only to Hindus.

Non-Hindus can admire the temple intricately carved from light brown sandstone in Kalinga architectural patterns from vantage points around this historic shrine, which is always bustling with activity from dawn until floral offerings start.

2.Golden Beach: Where Golden Sands Meet Azure Waters

An ideal way to enjoy Puri’s laidback vibes is through long leisurely strolls down the coast, delighting in the sight of golden sands stretched along the Bay of Bengal shore, kissed by gentle sea waves.

Watch local fishermen return in boats displaying their fresh catch, snack on bhelpuri, or simply enjoy camel rides on golden dunes lined with European-style resort villas towards Konark while the sea breeze whispers softly around.

3.Raghurajpur Arts & Craft: Unveiling the Vibrant Canvas of Odisha’s Artistry

Just 10 odd kilometres outside Puri lies the vibrant heritage artisan village of Raghurajpur, revived specially to promote the indigenous art of Pattachitra along with other handicrafts.

Observe the fascinating process behind making palm leaf etchings or colourful masks as you browse through intricately detailed Mithuna paintings depicting Radha-Krishna legends by renowned artists whose work adorns global exhibits and museums.

4.Chilika Lake: Exploring the Serene Abode of Migratory Birds and Dolphins

Home to colourful migratory birds and exotic marine creatures is Asia’s largest brackish water, Chilika Lake, famed for Irrawaddy dolphins easily spotted through boating tours arranged by local guides.

The Nalabana Bird Sanctuary Island particularly draws birdwatchers and photography enthusiasts seeking to capture native winged creatures in flight while discovering biodiversity surprises like red crabs or starfish amid wetland ecologies.

Don’t miss the delicious fresh crab curry served by shacks!

5.Konark Sun Temple: Marvelling at the Architectural Splendor of Odisha’s Heritage

Conceived as Lord Surya’s cosmic chariot drawn by horses in the late 13th century, the architectural wonder of Konark Sun Temple, listed under UNESCO World Heritage, is an absolute masterpiece carved intricately from khondalite stones.

While the main sanctum lies in ruins, the survivors, like pillared halls with gorgeous designs, demonstrate the exceptional sculpting skills of bygone eras with its 24 carved enormous wheels flaunting extraordinary artistry down to minute details.

Conclusion

Right from beholding the sacred triad amid grand temple architecture to witnessing artistry etched in beachside caves or stone chariots, Puri lets you discover amazing facets across eras and rulers, unveiling Odisha’s glorious past through spiritual and heritage gems no voyage along the coastline is truly complete without!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.