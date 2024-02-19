Suraj Kund To Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary: 5 Best Places To Visit In Meerut

Home

With quaint vestiges spanning ancient Hindu temples and Mughal era mosques adjoining vast wildlife tracts, the historic city of Meerut promises varied urban charms fused with abundant natural bounty presenting delightful weekend getaways from Delhi besides emerging as Uttar Pradesh’s promising smaller heritage destination dotted with intriguing monuments yet enveloped mostly amid tranquil wild expanses still.

Let’s indulge our pick of top 5 haunts revealing the best of Meerut’s distinctive allure and offbeat treasures!

1. Suraj Kund: Ancient Architectural Marvel meet Meditative Haven

Believed inspired by Persian ‘Kunds’ design lies the grand Mughal era construction Suraj Kund stepwell near Dadri hill slopes built under Emperor Jahangir during 1620 AD showcasing ornately carved arches, pillars and octagonal steps descended gradually towards deeper water areas as beautifully interplaying light shadows create dramatic outlooks.

Partake heritage architecture photography or just find meditative solace sinking your feet into the spring waters emerging underground since antiquity.

Don’t miss dawn rays illuminating interiors magically either – a hidden gem indeed!

Top Tip: Early winter through February allows most pleasant exploration before temperature rises.

2. Augarnath Temple: Ancient Revered Hindu Sanctum Sanctorum

According to popular local legends, the uniquely crafted Augarnath Shiva Mandir consecrates self manifested Shivling established during Dwapar Yug era by sages guided by Lord Brahma’s wisdom.

Admire from afar the ancient stone carvings and architecture fusing Rajput-Mughal influences over arched entrance ways and pillared corridors in sequence leading towards the inner sanctum.

Being an active temple, do follow protocols and purify minds witnessing spiritual ambience overcome devotees during special occasions like Maha Shivratri celebrations uniting regional heritage seamlessly to enduring faith.

Certainly soul awakening and worth including in your exploratory trails!

3. Gandhi Bagh: Languid Park for Rejuvenating Time Out

In sharp contrast to the city’s Mughal era monuments lies sprawling picturesque public park named erstwhile ‘Company Bagh’ under British Raj transformed post independence into Gandhi Bagh spread across acres with lush jogging tracks, musical fountains and vibrant flower beds promising locals and tourists open air escapism round the year for indulging sports or just finding relaxing green lung space ambience within heart of the Meerut city.

Have a picnic over grassy knolls in the shadow of leafy trees or bring kids earlier evenings to enjoy toys rides, swings and sapling mementos from authorities thoughtfully encouraging tree ownership experience from tender age itself!

Certainly some happy vibes time out always.

4. St John’s Church: Tranquil Architectural Vestige of Colonial Era

Located near the Augarnath Temple lies the 200 year old St John’s Church testimony still today to early 19th century colonial Christian legacy through period architecture preserved remarkably intact showcasing Gothic arches, ornamental memorials and sacred scripture motifs fused with vernacular style still emanating old worldly charm upon visitors even until present times.

Marvel the towering spire and stained Belgian glass window panes diffusing soft dreamlike glow inside prayer chambers imagining era gone by.

Such discoveries provide precious glimpses into Uttar Pradesh’s colonial regional heritage beyond just Mughal heartlands.

Don’t miss their seasonal festivities like Christmas here!

5. Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary: Rendezvous with Majestic Wilderness

Just 37 kilometres beyond city limits lies the peacefully alluring Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary spread across sprawling 2,073 square kilometres area intersected by Ramganga and Ganga rivers promising haven for diverse flora fauna to thrive relatively undisturbed.

Try guided jungle safaris to spot swamp deers, leopard or myriad vibrant bird species popular with Delhi wildlife lovers.

Hike gradually to Pandav Falls seeing gushing white waters cascade or rejuvenate completely at nature camp stay huts here organised by authorities for extended wilderness sojourns focused on conservation awareness – a getaway with a difference!

Conclusion

Immerse Yourself in Meerut’s Layered Allure Lose yourself timelessly trying capture through lenses perfect playful stepwell reflections of ornate arches and latticed windows from mediaeval eras or catch intriguing starlit plays of cosmic forces upon Zinc Café open air theatre lawns imagining theatre legends like Prthviraj Kapoor who staged his maiden play right here once!

Allow Mughal era mosque silhouettes to emerge gradually as dusk prayers resonate occasionally while peacocks dance unmindfully across Anglican church courtyards too.. soaking completely Meerut’s distinctive allure – where heritage spans seamlessly across faiths fused further with nature’s abundance for persistent culture explorers like us ever ready to discover always something intriguingly new around the corner!

