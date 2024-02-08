Taj Mahal to Fatehpur Sikri: 5 Best Places to Visit in Agra

Home

The Allure of Agra: Magnificent Monuments and Architectural Wonders

Renowned around the world as the city of the magnificent Taj Mahal, Agra is a treasure trove of architectural and historical delights for travelers. Steeped in rich Mughal heritage, this north Indian gem offers visitors a soul-stirring journey into India’s grand imperial past. From intricately decorated mausoleums and forts to vibrant bazaars, exquisite gardens, and mouthwatering cuisine, Agra has something to delight every kind of traveler!

Let’s explore the top 5 attractions you must visit on a trip to Agra for an unforgettable experience.

The Taj Mahal: An Enduring Monument of Love

No trip to Agra is complete without beholding the sublime beauty of the Taj Mahal. One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the stunning white marble mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tribute to his beloved queen Mumtaz Mahal.

As the first rays of dawn caress its façade or the full moon casts an ethereal glow, the Taj seems to change colors like a chameleon. Walk the ornamental gardens, stand before the intricately carved tombs, and you’ll find yourself transported back centuries, moved by the immortal love story etched in stone. Don’t miss the vantage point across the river at Mehtab Bagh either.

Must do: Catch the Taj at sunrise or sunset for magical photos.

Agra Fort: Testimony to the Grandeur of Mughal Rule

Constructed along the Yamuna River, the imposing red sandstone ramparts of Agra Fort served as a stronghold of the Mughal Empire under successive rulers. The fort encompasses a number of fairy-tale palaces like Khas Mahal and Jahangir Palace, audience halls like Diwan-i-Khas, mosques, and private pavilions within its 2.5 km long walls. The white marble palace where Shah Jahan was imprisoned offers fabulous Taj views too.

Explore the fort over 3-4 hours to soak in a vivid sense of life in imperial India. Descend into the dungeons and learn of dark realities behind the opulence.

Must see: Sound and light show bringing history alive after dusk.

Fatehpur Sikri: A Majesty Frozen in Time

The abandoned capital of the Mughals, Fatehpur Sikri is a remarkably well-preserved complex reflecting Akbar the Great’s visionary outlook. Grand courtyards and palaces blend Islamic, Persian, and Hindu motifs into an amalgamation of art and architecture.

Jodha Bai’s Palace, Panch Mahal with five ascending levels, Buland Darwaza towering at 54m – every inch here speaks of imperial pomp and splendor. Located just 40 km from Agra, spend half a day exploring Fatehpur Sikri at a leisurely pace. The local bazaar is great to pick up souvenirs too. Don’t forget to taste the syrupy sweet pethas – originally created here to satiate Emperor Akbar’s sweet tooth!

Top tip: Hire a guide to truly unlock Fatehpur Sikri’s history and significance.

Itimad-ud-Daulah’s Tomb: “Jewel Box” of Mughal Era

Locally called ‘Baby Taj’, the exquisite marble tomb of Mizra Ghiyas Beg should not be missed.Built before the Taj Mahal, this structure marks the evolution of Mughal architecture leading up to the signature Taj. Lattice work filigree, interior frescoes, inlay work, and riverside location – all reminiscent of Taj Mahal on a smaller scale. Yet Itimad-ud-Daulah holds a charm all its own.

Far more serene compared to Taj’s constant bustle, meander the gardens, explore interiors, and enjoy a slice of history. The adjacent markets overflowing with marble miniatures and local savories are great too. Don’t forget some Gangaur pedas – the melt-in-mouth sweetmeat!

Insider tip: Visit just before sunset for crowd-free wanderings and golden light falling on white marble.

Mehtab Bagh: Romantic Gardens Across the River From Taj

Recently restored Mehtab Bagh, meaning ‘Moon Garden’, is a delightful space to view the luminous Taj Mahal across the river Yamuna. With symmetry echoing Taj, walk tree-lined paths through 25 acre gardens, now a romantic spot for locals and tourists alike. Find a secluded bench to sink into and simply gaze at the ever-changing beauty of the Taj Mahal against seasonal sunsets and sunrises.

Best spot: Walk straight from entrance to the octagonal center pavilion for picture-perfect views of the Taj framed by flowering trees and paths.

Beyond the Top 5: Exploring Agra

With a few additional days in Agra, you can also visit other attractions like, the Akbar’s Tomb at Sikandra, which incorporates Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, and Islamic motifs demonstrating Emperor Akbar’s secular outlook.

Catch the daily Mohabbat the Taj show, an 80-minute extravaganza dramatizing the legendary romance in cultural splendor. Taste the street food at Sadar Bazar’s chaat gallis or at rooftop restaurants in Taj Ganj catering lip-smacking vegetarian fare. Shop for marble tabletops, inlay coasters, jewelry boxes, vintage garments, and more as souvenirs of your memorable sojourn.

Immerse yourself in the magic of Agra

As one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, visiting Agra does mean battling crowds at times. Yet no amount of bustling crowds can diminish the magic of Agra’s resplendent monuments. Bring your sense of adventure, go beyond the Taj Mahal, indulge in delectable local cuisine, learn from knowledgeable guides, treat yourself to some marble mementos, and return with a tiny piece of Agra’s enduring allure.

