The 7 Must-Do Activities In Taj Town Agra

Agra – More than Just the Taj Mahal

Agra is famous as the city of the Taj Mahal, but there’s so much more to experience and discover here! Located right in the heart of India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Agra has a long and rich history that shines through its lively culture, vibrant bazaars and of course, magnificent monuments. For any visitor, Agra offers the ultimate glimpse into India’s grand imperial past combined with its bustling present-day lifestyle.

Here are seven fun things you must check out on your trip to get the most out of this city:

1.Watch the Sunrise at the Taj Mahal

Obviously, no trip to Agra is complete without visiting India’s most iconic monument – the Taj Mahal. But instead of joining the crowds later in the day, head there early morning to catch the sunrise.

Watching the morning rays light up the marble exterior of this world-famous monument is an incredible bucket list experience!

As you take in the intricate details of the Taj, remember that it was built in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. The level of detail, from the carvings, lattice screens and even the surrounding gardens, shows Shah Jahan’s devotion and love for Mumtaz.

If you’re up for a good story, there are always guides around who will dramatically recount the royal love story for you!

-The Taj Mahal is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World

-It took approximately 20 years and 20,000 workers to construct

-The monument is made entirely of marble

-Over 7 million people visit it every year

2.Explore the Massive Agra Fort

The Agra Fort is just 2.5 km away from the Taj Mahal but tourist crowds here are far less. This imposing structure with its towering walls and bastions transports you back to the golden era of the Mughals. Walking through the gates into the fort area, you suddenly get a glimpse into what imperial life must have felt like centuries ago.

The fort was originally built by Emperor Akbar in the 16th century, using his trademark style of fusing Islamic and Hindu architectural elements. Later, his grandson Shah Jahan added the white marble palace and mosque we see today. If you visit the various buildings here – the Diwan-i-aam (public audience hall), Diwan-i-khas (private audience hall) and even some underground rooms – you can envision all the history that has transpired within these walls over generations!

-Built in the 16th century, with additions made later by Shah Jahan

-Sprawling 94-acre area with 2.5 km perimeter

-Combination of red sandstone and grand white marble structures

-Residence of Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years

3.Dig into Delectable Local Food

No trip is truly complete without experiencing the local food! And in Agra, every meal is a royal feast. From savoury meat delicacies to sweet treats, the Mughlai influence is strong. Start your day with breakfast at local joints near the Taj – try breads like sheermal or khamiri roti with spicy potato curry or chickpea stew.

For lunch, sample rich curries and biryanis – maybe mutton kebabs in a dark, aromatic gravy or a fragrant awadhi biryani layered with lamb. And surely save room for the city’s signature dessert – Agra Petha, a popular candy made from white pumpkin and dipped in sugar syrup. Grab a box to snack on later or take home for friends!

-Famous for Mughlai cuisine, incorporating rich spices and dried fruits

-Signature dish is Agra Petha – a sweet made from white pumpkin

-Popular street food includes samosas, kachori (stuffed puris) and jalebi

-Famous restaurants cluster near the Taj Mahal

4.See the Legendary Love Story on Stage

Want to truly immerse yourself in the romance of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal? Get tickets to the Mohabbat-e-Taj musical extravaganza! Performed at the picturesque Kalakriti auditorium, this Bollywood-style spectacle dramatizes the royal love story, with lavish sets, costumes, dance sequences and music.

Sixties-style flashing neon lights announce each scene, while a melodious quintet sings soulful tunes as Shah Jahan and Mumtaz first meet, fall in love and face turmoil before tragedy ultimately befalls Mumtaz after giving birth to her fourteenth child. Their palace pops up from beneath the stage while animated artwork morphs into the iconic Taj Mahal itself. Cheesy but cute! Even if you can’t follow the Hindi dialogues, the music and effects make it quite the theatrical spectacle.

-Performed daily at 6:30 pm (duration 75 mins)

-Tickets available on BookMyShow.com or at the venue

-Lavish live production with music, sets and choreography

-Family-friendly show, good for all age groups

-Halal food options available at the auditorium

5.Journey Back through the Abandoned Capital Fatehpur Sikri

Want to see a whole city lost in time? Make a quick day trip to Fatehpur Sikri, under an hour’s drive from Agra. This eerily abandoned capital was built in the late 1500s by Emperor Akbar. He designed it as a hub for artists, scholars and religious leaders – Hindus, Muslims, Christians and even Zoroastrians. Walking through the amazingly preserved palaces and grand victory gates, you feel like you’re stepping back through centuries.

Marvel at the stunning architecture: halls decorated with intricate carvings, courtyards with carved jali screen windows and shady verandahs. Stand before the towering 54-metre high Buland Darwaza gate marking the emperor’s military success. Visit the dargah shrine of Sufi saint Salim Chisti, revered for blessings that led to Akbar’s much-desired heir. Just don’t make the mistake Akbar did – of abandoning Fatehpur Sikri just years after its founding!

-Constructed in 1571 as Emperor Akbar’s new capital

-Blend of Islamic and Hindu elements seen in secular buildings

-Was the imperial capital for only 14 years before being deserted

-Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986

6.Hunt for Souvenirs in Colourful Local Bazaars

What’s a trip without some shopping? Agra’s bustling bazaars burst with good deals on marble souvenirs, leatherware and trendy clothing. Head straight to Kinari Bazaar near Jama Masjid mosque to browse rows of shops glittering with “chikan” embroidery – intricate hand-stitching embellishing kurtas, sarees and dupattas.

Prefer Rajasthani style handicrafts or marble tabletops? Check out Subhash Bazaar or the roadside stalls near Fatehpur Sikri. And don’t forget to put those bargaining skills to good use! Halve those first quoted prices or walk away politely to get crisp discounts. With some polite haggling and charm, you’ll have shopkeepers throwing in extra gifts! Do spare a few rupees for the street children and help preserve the livelihoods of small artisan families.

-Kinari Bazaar famous for chikan hand-embroidery work

-Sadar Bazaar deals in leather accessories, bags and shoes

-Subhash Bazaar stocks Rajasthani trinkets, handicrafts

-Plenty of roadside vendors near Fatehpur Sikri sell marble pieces

-Bargaining politely can get you 30-50% discounts!

7.Cruise Past the Taj at Sunset

After a day exploring the city, relax by taking in the Taj Mahal from a whole new perspective – from the softly flowing Yamuna River out back! Book yourself onto a shared boat or spring for a private one to sail just meters away from the gleaming monument. Float slowly along as the afternoon light shifts to a golden dusk glow.

As the sun sinks lower behind the domed silhouette, stay to watch the monument become backlit, then gradually illuminate again under spotlights. Professional photographers will be happy to snap that perfect sunset Taj shot for you. And don’t forget to look out for the families of monkeys playing along the riverbanks as your boat glides by! A blissful river ride with unforgettable views – the perfect ending to your day in Agra!

-Sunset boat tours run daily from 2 pm behind the Taj

-Shared boats can take 6-8 people, private boats are pricier

-Perfect sunset views of the Taj from the Yamuna River

-Boat ride lasts 1-1.5 hours along a relatively clean stretch

The Takeaway

There you have it – the best ways to experience Agra beyond just visiting India’s legendary Taj Mahal! From riverside adventures and abandoned ghost cities to tasty treats and shopping sprees, there’s something to delight travelers of all types and budgets.

Getting a glimpse into imperial India’s past while mingling with friendly locals makes for an unforgettable trip. And you get to come home with unique stories and souvenirs too. So on your next India holiday, keep a few days for magical Agra. With an open mind and sense of fun, falling in love with this vibrant city is inevitable!

