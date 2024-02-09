Home

The Ghats of the Ganges to BHU: 5 Best Places to Visit in Varanasi

Varanasi: India's Spiritual Vortex

Varanasi: India’s Spiritual Vortex

Believed to be world’s oldest inhabited city, the holy town of Varanasi holds an exalted place in India’s religious ethos. With ritual chants and ringing temple bells echoing from dawn to dusk along the sacred Ganga riverfront, a sublime spiritual energy permeates the very air here.

Beyond spectacular aarti ceremonies, ancient temples, medieval lanes, and cremation ghats – it is the city’s timeless heritage that captivates the soul.

Join us as we uncover the top 5 attractions in Varanasi for an enriching glimpse into its enduring allure.

The Ghats of the Ganges of Varanasi: Where Ritual Meets the Sacred Flow

The iconic ghats – stone steps leading into the holy River Ganga – offer the best window into Varanasi’s living heritage unfolding daily. Of 88 ghats lining the crescent-shaped waterfront, visit early mornings when locals bathe, offer prayers to sun god, practice yoga, or cremate loved ones at select burning ghats.

Evenings bring spectacular aarti ceremonies with music, fire, and light. Dashashwamedh Ghat makes an excellent starting point to wander from Manikarnika cremations to Assi blessings to Harishchandra prosperity rites and more along 5km of soul-stirring heritage.

Do not miss: The hypnotic evening aarti at Varanasi’s largest Dashashwamedh Ghat culminates with floating diyas downstream, carrying prayers into sublime infinity.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varnasi: Revered Jyotirlinga Shrine

Amongst Hinduism’s 12 Jyotirlinga shrines, no place holds more spiritual weight than the highly venerated Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex in Varanasi dedicated to Lord Shiva. Though original structures suffered repeated invasions and rebuilding, its enduring aura remains powerfully resplendent. Admire soaring spires covered with 800kg of gold leaf atop sanctum, silver archways and idols drawing millions of devotees annually.

Soak in five centuries of heritage walking narrow crumbling alleyways with locals and sadhus to reach here. Join the queues for a quick yet divine darshan if visiting the inner sanctum.

Top tip: Visit during Mahashivratri celebrations for most heightened spiritual euphoria.

Sarnath Varanasi: Exploring Buddhism’s Enduring Legacy

Just 10km from Varanasi lies Sarnath, where a deer park witnessed Buddha delivering his first sermon after gaining enlightenment. Today his powerful legacy remains evident through precious ruins, temples and museums across the peaceful archaeological site.

Admire Ashoka pillar crowned by four back-to-back lion sculptures, fifth century Dhamek Stupa, monasteries, Bodhi tree shrines marking the actual spot of Buddha’s first teaching, and moving exhibits like original lion capital of Ashoka preserved in the museum here. Attend chanting ceremonies inside richly decorated temples too for completing your Sarnath spiritual sojourn.

Best spot: Giant modern relief map visually summarising story of Buddha’s journey to enlightenment.

Manikarnika Ghat of Varanasi: Witnessing Mortal Transition

Along the river lies an ancient burning ghat fulfilling the most profound mortal journey in Hinduism – cremation and passage onto the next life. Cover heads as a sign of respect before entering bustling Manikarnika Ghat with funeral pyres continuously lit through day and night by white-robed doms. You may walk past piles of wood or witness processions carrying shrouded bodies to the holiest fire.

Confronting mortality helps reflect more deeply on the meaning of life itself. Do not take photos here; instead silently honour this poignant soul transition manifesting physically at Manikarnika.

Insider tip: Be discreet, speak softly and wear modest clothing when visiting cremation ghats.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU): Discovering a Hub of Arts and Culture

Asia’s largest university sprawls 1300 acres along Ganga as a hub for classical arts and culture besides higher academics. Taking almost 20 years to construct fully, admire architecture fusing Hindu, Mughal and Rajput design with Vishwanath Temple motto engraved across entrance ceiling ‘speech is enlightenment’. Attend Dhrupad musical gatherings with students or see artisan weaving demonstrations inside BHU campus.

The Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum also offers glimpses into this region’s prized heritage collections across painting, sculpture, textiles and more. Don’t forget breaking at laneway teashops flavoured with intellectual discussions!

Top tip: Enjoy most cultural action during the annual Pulse Performing Arts Festival organised by BHU students.

Beyond the Famous Five: More to Uncover

With extra time in mystical Varanasi, join locals bathing and connecting at heritage wells like Lolark or worshipping at vibrant temples like the black and gold 18th-century Durga Mandir. Take a day trip out to the ancient ruins of Sarnath or immerse deeper into spiritual philosophy at Tibetan monastery Sankat Mochan.

There is always more magic to uncover if you just keep following the age-old stone lanes in India’s holiest metropolis!

Immerse Yourself in the Intangible Charm of Banaras

On the path to discovering India’s profound spiritual wealth, every stone and drop of muddy water at eternal Kashi brims sacred. Lose oneself wandering through the cosmic maze of crumbling gullies where life and death intertwine seamlessly. Absorb Varanasi’s intangible charm through sunrise boat rides soaked in hymns, evening aartis with ringing bells and cycle rickshaw stories revealing what material eyes cannot see. You are sure to depart with a soul dipped in salvation!

