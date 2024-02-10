Home

The Mall Road to Christ Church: 5 Best Places To Visit in Shimla

Shimla: Where Colonial Charm Meets Himalayan Magic

Shimla: Where Colonial Charm Meets Himalayan Magic

Nestled amid mighty Himalayan peaks with Victorian homes festooned with flower blossoms, the old world romance of Shimla’s hill station easily enchants souls seeking tranquil mountain air blended liberally with enduring colonial charm.

Let’s uncover the top 5 attractions that have made the Queen of Hill Stations an enduring favourite!

The Mall Road of Shimla: Stroll Down History Lane

Constructed by the British in the early 20th century as a fashionable shopping promenade, explore 1.5km vibrant Mall Road today mostly traffic-free, ideal for leisurely walks peeking at proud heritage buildings housing international brands.

Start uphill by scandal point intersection ringed by restaurants towards special ‘Lakkar Bazaar’ ideal for wooden souvenirs before exploring springs behind Viceregal lodge. Descend gradually to Lower Bazaar, home to India’s oldest lift constructed in 1930 perfect for quintessential Shimla snapshots! Treat yourself thereafter to steaming cups of tea or explore side roads revealing stunning views.

Insider tip: Visit during Winter Carnival Christmas week and find Mall Road decked like a fairy-lit wonderland!

The Ridge in Shimla: Where Mountains Feel Within Reach

Representing a cultural heart since British times, large open spaces of The Ridge connect Shimla’s key highlights – Mall Road, Scandal Point, Lakkar Bazaar and state museum framed against soaring snow peaks glimpses.

Strolling families, amateur musicians and candy floss vendors lending festive air make it ideal for people watching. Tourist attractions like regimental Gaiety Theatre and neo-Gothic Christ Church lie on the ridge itself though its sidelines offer Shimla’s best Instagrammable views! Don’t miss the majestic sight of distant mountains emerging behind thick deodar forests.

Top tip: Visit around sunset time for an excellent downhill ride on Ridge-Jakhoo ropeway revealing mesmerising vistas!

Jakhoo Temple of Shimla: Divine Blessings and Panoramas

Perched atop Jakhoo peak some 2,455 metres high lies an ancient Hanuman temple visited since legends across the Ramayana era with even Lord Rama himself believed to have stopped by while in exile. Given its astounding hilltop location, trek uphill for about 30 minutes to enjoy sweeping landscapes over pines.

Get blessings at the temple shrine, feed rescue monkeys outside, admire the giant 108 feet statue before soaking in superlative views over mountain ranges and distant Shivalik peaks with wanted Shimla city down below – it’s a rewarding trek for nimble visitors both spiritually and scenery-wise!

Must do: Wake up early in the morning to catch sublime sunrise rays kiss snowy Himalayan ridges.

Kufri Shimla: Gateway to Himalayan Adventures Galore

At just 13 kilometres from Shimla unfolds Kufri, a nature rich haven luring adventure junkies. Hike hour-long forest trails toMahasu peak for panoramas, try giant slippery slopes of skiing or tobogganing during winters or ride uphill 8 kilometres to Fagu town.

See tiny hamlet life amid apple orchards, sample regional cuisine at rustic inns before losing track of time at Himalayan National Park with rare fauna sightings. Don’t forget visiting Kufri’s local zoo for native wildlife glimpses! With green vistas Lush and varied activities, Kufri promises sensory overload, albeit beautifully.

Top tip: Visit during winter to find everything blanketed in magical white snow.

Christ Church: Spectacular Stone Architecture

Constructed in neo-Gothic style in 1857 AD to serve rising Anglican missionary needs, splendid Christ Church architecture fused with stained glass windows, high vaulted ceilings and sacred scripts engraved in Burmese teak make it among India’s oldest churches. Attending English choir services transports one to colonial times.

Check out rare pipe organs and clocks brought from London, wander past lovingly maintained cemetery ideal for history walks before admiring grand eight stained windows in signature grey-yellow stone against towering deodars outside – the splendour still feels palpable despite 150 years now!

Fun fact: Christ Church windows contain some of Asia’s finest stained glass artwork dating back a century.

Beyond the Famous Five: More Quaint Charms

With extra Shimla days, old-world heritage rail rides to quaint towns like Kalka, day trekking escapes unwinding amid Guyal meadows blanketed in flowers or temple hopping to revered Tara Devi site uphill 25 kilometres away promise memorable insights into Himachal’s distinctive allure at varied pace. Because in the lap of generously blessed nature, divine grace touches even faraway forgotten hamlets here!

Immerse Yourself in Shimla’s Abundant Charms

Against imposing Himalayas, happily surrender to the vintage romance of whistling trains, pine scented promenades lined by iron lamp-posts and cafe chairs basking under rare sunshine, temple bells chiming occasionally from wooded hills and unhurried horizons promising century old stories still eager to be told at one of India’s most beguiling treasured gems tucked cosily amid the hills!

