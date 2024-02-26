Trimbakeshwar Temple To Sula Vineyards: 5 Best Places To Visit In Nashik

Home

Trimbakeshwar Temple

Nashik, located in northwest Maharashtra, is one of the holiest cities in India, with rich mythological connections to the Ramayana epic.

Settled along the tranquil Godavari River, Nashik is among the fastest-emerging cities in the country due to its pleasant climate and booming wine tourism. From ancient rock-cut caves to gushing waterfalls, serene ghats to sprawling vineyards, Nashik charms every traveller with its spiritual essence and old-world allure.

This article covers the top 5 attractions in Nashik that make it an unmissable destination.

1.Trimbakeshwar Temple: Where Divinity Meets Majestic Hills

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Trimbakeshwar Temple is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlinga shrines in India. Built in black stone, the intricately carved triple-towered temple looks stunning against the scenic Brahmagiri hills forming its backdrop.

As one of the sources of the Godavari River, Trimbak town near Nashik derives its name from Lord Trimbakeshwar, the ‘three-eyed lord of fear and death’. At the temple, do join the queue to see the awe-inspiring lingam decorated with garlands and smeared with sandalwood paste. You can also do parikrama at the sacred Kushavarta pond within the temple premises before collecting some prasad to take home.

2.Sita Gufa: A Sacred Haven Along the Godavari

Situated on the banks of the Godavari River, Sita Gufa is a historical cave believed to be the site where Sita was abducted by demon king Ravana, according to the Ramayana.

The legend has it that Lord Ram performed penance at this site to gain the divine weapons required to defeat Ravana and rescue Sita. This naturally formed cave looks stunning, with a Shivling installed right at the entrance, flanked by idols of Lord Ram and Sita.

The place hosts a vibrant fair during Diwali but retains an air of tranquillity, making it an ideal spot for meditation any time of the year for pilgrims and nature lovers alike.

3.Saptashrungi Temple: Trekking to the Goddess’s Abode Amidst Nature’s Splendor

Nestled in the lush Sahyadri ranges lies the highly revered Saptashrungi Devi temple at a height of 1,230 metres.

Saptashrungi literally means the seven mountain peaks with 108 water bodies that apparently form the shape of a celestial maiden adorned with ornaments. As the goddess is considered the embodiment of strength, the temple witnesses the maximum pilgrim footfall during Navratri celebrations.

To reach the shrine, one has to climb 500+ steps flanked by stone elephant idols on both sides. Wooded trails, trickling streams, and chirping birds will keep you company during the mesmerising trek leading up to the temple.

4.Pandavleni Caves: Unravelling Ancient Mysteries in Stone

Carved out of a rocky outcrop on the outskirts of Nashik stand the 2000-year-old Pandavleni Buddhist caves, overlooking the serpentine Dandakaranya gorge.

This historical complex has 24 rock-cut caves commissioned as monasteries by rulers of the Pandava dynasty, though only a few remain intact now.

Most cells have stone beds, benches, and water cisterns, while others feature exotic carvings of Buddha, Bodhisattvas, and mythical creatures. As you clamber past boulders and caverns in muted sunlight, it’s not difficult to imagine monks and merchants bustling through this once-thriving settlement centuries ago.

5.Sula Vineyards: Indulging in Wine and Serenity Amidst Grapevine Delights

No Nashik holiday is complete without a wine-tasting tour of India’s leading wine-producing region. Sula Vineyards, located in the idyllic Gangapur region, offers interactive tours giving an insider’s perspective on winemaking, followed by a heady tasting session.

Leisurely walk through endless rows of Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz grapevines overlooking the scenic Gangapur lake. End your vineyard rendezvous at the estate’s fine-dining restaurant, serving delectable global cuisine paired perfectly with their renowned wines. SulaFest, organised annually, is also a musical extravaganza, attracting tourists in hordes.

Conclusion

Mythological essence blended with colonial influence makes Nashik an intriguing city dotted with places of both spiritual and historical significance. Alongside holy shrines, a vacation here lets you reconnect with nature through vineyard visits or cave explorations, revealing the destination’s versatile charm. With better infrastructure cropping up frequently, Nashik sees tourism gradually moving beyond being just a transit hub for pilgrimage towards becoming an attractive holiday getaway in itself.

