Triveni Sangam To Khusro Bagh: 5 Best Places To Visit In Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Allahabad (Prayagraj): The City is Globally Famed as the Host of the Spiritual Kumbh Mela

Allahabad, recently renamed Prayagraj, is one of the oldest living cities in India, situated at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

Hosting the world’s largest religious gathering, Kumbh Mela, the city is steeped in profound spiritual essence.

From historic forts to sacred riverside ghats, Allahabad offers a gateway to explore the cultural and religious richness of India through its iconic destinations.

This article covers the top 5 attractions that should feature in every visitor’s itinerary.

1.Triveni Sangam: The Sacred Confluence

The primary reason lakhs of pilgrims converge at Allahabad is to take a holy dip at the sacred Sangam, the meeting point of the three revered rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Watching the contrasting colors denoting the three river streams that merge into one conveys deep symbolic and spiritual meaning.

One can also embark on memorable boat rides to admire the expansive sangam and observe the evening Ganga aarti, attended by scores of devotees.

2.Allahabad Fort: A Testament to Mughal Architecture

Overlooking the confluence stands the splendid Allahabad Fort, built during the 16th century by Mughal Emperor Akbar, combining Islamic and Hindu architectural styles. Taking a walking tour of its imposing gates, galleried palace, and engraved halls offers insights into its hoary past as a crucial military fortification through the rule of dynasties.

The iconic landmark today houses the Ashoka Pillar and remains a key highlight of Kumbh Mela grounds too due to its central location.

3.Anand Bhavan: A Glimpse into India’s Freedom Struggle

History aficionados would enjoy a tour of Anand Bhawan, a stately mansion turned into a museum that witnessed many integral moments during India’s freedom struggle led by the Nehru family.

Jawaharlal Nehru was also born here in 1889. Now maintained by the government, it has preserved rooms displaying rare photographs, books, and personal belongings, shedding light on the life journeys of the eminent political family and adjoining a well-stocked library.

4.Kaushambi: Remnants of Buddhist Monasteries and Stupas

Just 50 kilometers from Prayagraj, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, is the site of the historic city of Kaushambi, an important Buddhist pilgrimage center where Lord Buddha is believed to have delivered sermons.

Excavations have revealed structural ruins of stupas, monasteries, and sculptures here, while the iconic Ghositaram temple with its exquisitely carved 6.10-meter-tall black stone pillar draws plenty of admiring visitors to this offbeat day excursion site near Allahabad.

5.Khusro Bagh: A Garden of Mughal Splendour

Enclosed within splendid Mughal-styled walls lies the landscaped Khusro Bagh, housing the decorated mausoleums, or Khusro, Shah Begum, and Princess Jahanara, belonging to Mughal prince Khusrau’s unfortunate family killed in palace schemes.

The Indo-Saracenic architecture dotted with latticed stone jail work across its three sandstone tombs set amidst gorgeous gardens promises peaceful vibes ideal for history lovers and photographers seeking spots without crowds.

Conclusion

From the spiritual essence of the confluence sangam to the architectural marvels of the Allahabad fort and necropolis monuments, Prayagraj packs in cultural gems resonating ancient historical echoes since ages and continuing to remain pivotal cosmic centers, drawing spirituality seekers annually. The city unfurls the nation’s rich cultural continuity in the form of artifacts, customs, and riverside rituals symbolic of the enduring synthesis of tradition practiced over millennia.

