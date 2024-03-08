Home

From Beaches to Monuments: Top Attractions Near Chennai Within 200 kms - Watch Video

If you're staying in Chennai or just dropped by for a visit, don't miss out on the many captivating sights highlighted in the video. A trip to the historical landmarks, wildlife reserves, and beautiful beaches within a lean 200-kilometer radius from Chennai is truly a worthwhile experience.

Just a short drive of 170 km away from Chennai, lays the quaint tourist hotspot, Puducherry. Known for its lovely beaches, it possesses a certain Portuguese charm that guarantees a peaceful retreat for its visitors. Meanwhile, 38 km from Chennai, you'll find the renowned Arignar Anna Zoological Park, or as many know it, the Vandalur Zoo. Established way back in 1855, it's considered one of India's premier zoos. Spread over a vast 602 hectares, it presents a rich, diversified collection of flora and fauna.

Just an hour's drive from Chennai, approximately 57 km away, you'll discover the UNESCO-celebrated gem known as Mahabalipuram. This Tamil Nadu city is a favorite spot for day-trippers, known for its majestic, centuries-old Shore Temple and a variety of significant historical sites. Mahabalipuram isn't just about ancient architecture its natural beauty, rich cultural traditions, and remarkable sculptures also make it a must-visit.

Vellore, nestled on the banks of the Palar River, carries the legacy of being one of South India's oldest cities. As a famous heritage spot in Tamil Nadu, it stands around 142 km off Chennai. The city takes great pride in its historical and sacred landmarks, including the Vellore Fort, a vintage French Bungalow, and the fascinating Science Park.