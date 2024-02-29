Home

Newborn Baby Turns into World's Youngest Traveller, Visits 23 Countries in 11 Months -Watch Video

Meet Atlas, the tiny adventurer from Britain who boasts an enviable travel record at such a tender age. In less than a year, he's explored an impressive 23 countries, all thanks to his adventurous parents. His globetrotting began when he was merely 6 weeks old and hasn't ceased since, confirming his status as the youngest tourist ever. The family continues their global journey, amplifying Atlas's experience as the world's most-travelled baby.