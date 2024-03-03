Home

Video

Planning a Varanasi Trip? Check Out These 5 Unmissable Tourist Spots

Varanasi Tourist Places: Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in India. This city is quite popular for its ancient civilization and religious significance. Every year, millions of pilgrims visit here. It is believed that taking a dip in the Ganges here washes away sins and brings prosperity. Watch this video to see 5 important places to visit in Varanasi.