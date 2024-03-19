Here are some Amazing Destinations During IPL 2024
Chennai: The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is notably recognized as the Chennai Superkings' battlefield, a standout team in the IPL. Music enthusiasts, particularly those with a taste for Carnatic rhythm, find Chennai irresistible.
Delhi, India's heartbeat and one of its ancient regions, possesses a deep historical charm and a plethora of sights to see.
Visakhapatnam, also known colloquially as the "Jewel of the East Coast," proudly boasts some of India's most breathtaking sea shores.
Ahmedabad: India proudly unveiled the world's grandest cricket stadium, fondly named - the Narendra Modi Stadium. Nestled in the heart of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, this magnificent structure can house a whopping 132,000 spectators.
Mumbai, a vibrant city on India's western shoreline, is celebrated for its lively cultural scene, buzzing thoroughfares, and signature structures such as the Gateway of India and Marine Drive.
Mohali: The Punjab Kings proudly declare the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali as their fortress. Beyond being home to this prestigious cricket ground, Mohali is known for its splendid Gurudwaras, a must-visit when you're in town.
If you're off to Kolkata to catch a cricket match, don't miss the chance to appreciate the city's stunning architecture.
Hyderabad, home to Sunrisers Hyderabad known for its historic treasures, offers a marvelous opportunity to relish the classic and richly spiced flavors of Andhra delicacies.
The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, situated in the heart of Bengaluru, serves as the battleground for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This vibrant city, famous for its breezy weather, stunning parks and archaic structures.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: India's 10 Most Googled Travel Destinations Revealed