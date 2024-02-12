Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan and is famous for its majestic forts, palaces, and vibrant markets.
Often referred to as the Venice of the East, Udaipur is famous for its picturesque lakes, grand palaces, and romantic ambiance
The Blue City of Jodhpur is dominated by the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, offering panoramic views of the city.
Known as the Golden City, Jaisalmer is famous for its golden sandstone fort, intricately carved havelis, and vast Thar Desert.
This renowned national park is one of the best places in India to spot tigers in the wild
Ajmer is famous for Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of the Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
Bikaner: The city surrounded by desert is knowned for its well-preserved ancient architecture including the Junagarh Fort,Lalgarh Palace and various Haveli's.
Mount Abu: The one and only hill station situated in Rajasthan offers a refreshing escape wih its cooling climate with scenic beauty.
Chittorgarh needs no introduction as its known for the sacrifice of Rajput warriors & for its massive architecture.
Pushkar: A pilgrimage site for Hindu people as it is famous for the only Brahma Temple and sacred Pushkar Lake.
