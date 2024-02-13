Kolkata: Capital City of West Bengal, Kolkata is a metropolis city known for its colonial architecture, unique sweets and a lot of cultural festivals
Darjeeling: Situated in the Himalayan foothills, Darjeeling is a famous spot for tea plantations with stunning views of the Kangchenjunga peak
The Sundarbans National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is the largest mangrove forest in the world and home of the iconic Royal Bengal Tiger
Shantiniketan: A place founded by the Nobel holder Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a town know for its touch of art, literature, and education
Murshidabad: Situated on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, Murshidabad was the former capital of Bengal during the Nawabi Era
