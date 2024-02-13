The financial capital of India "Mumbai" is famous for its iconic landmarks such as The Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, Hotel Taj, Marine Drive.
Pune: Known as the "Oxford of the East", Pune is a city of historic significance and attractions like Aga Khan Palace, Sinhagad Fort, Shaniwar Wada and Osho International Meditation Resort.
Aurangabad is a city known for its UNESCO World Heritage Sites which includes the Ajanta and Ellora Caves
Nashik is famous for its religious significance and of the four locations where the Kumbh Mela used to held.
Mahabaleshwar situated in the Western Ghats, which is a hill station also known for its breathtaking view points.
Lonavala & Khandala is one of the best hill station in Maharashtra which is famous for lush valleys with stunning waterfalls.
Alibaug located at the Konkan Coast which is also known for its pristine beaches including Kolaba Fort with a lot of water sports activities.
Matheran: The only automobile-free hill station in Asia offers a serene getaway with its pleasant climate with toy train ride in the lust forests which are also perfect for hiking purpose.
These UNESCO World Heritage Sites near Aurangabad are a testament to India's rich cultural heritage.
One of the Maharashtra's largest and oldest national park, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is a heaven for wildlife enthusiasts.
