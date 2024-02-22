Srinagar, nestled in the Indian area of Jammu and Kashmir, boasts of stunning sceneries, the impressive Dal Lake, and historical Mughal gardens.
Gulmarg is a real gem buried in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, acclaimed as an exquisite hill station.
Pahalgam is a mesmerizing little town tucked away in Jammu and Kashmir. Its awe-inspiring natural landscapes and tranquil ambiance have put it on the map as a favorite amongst tourists
Discover the magical charm of Leh-Ladakh, a tranquil Indian region famous for its raw terrains, Buddhist temples, and lively traditions.
Sonamarg, a beautiful nook nestled in Jammu and Kashmir, boasts majestic landscapes and mountains adorned with snow.
Jammu, tucked away in India's north, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a treasure trove of history, culture, and natural beauty.
The town of Katra, nestled in Jammu and Kashmir, serves as the gateway for the sacred journey to the Vaishno Devi Temple.
In the Udhampur district, you'll find Patnitop - a gem of a hill station in Jammu and Kashmir that's renowned for its enchanting beauty.
Bhaderwah, a idyllic town nestled in Jammu and Kashmir, is famed for its breathtaking landscapes and agreeable weather.
Situated in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, Dachigam National Park brings you closer to nature with its rich diversity of plant life and wildlife.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shimla To Spiti Valley: Top 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh