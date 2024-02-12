Taj Mahal: One of the 7 wonders of the world "Taj Mahal" is the most iconic symbols of love and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The oldest town in the world "Varanasi" is a sacred city on the banks of Ganga River known for its ghats, incredible temples and spiritual atmosphere.
Lucknow: Known to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh and for their speciality of various Awadhi cuisine followed by the rich vibrant culture.
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, this city located near Agra and once known to be the capital of the Mughal Empire.
A town whose association is with Lord Rama and known for its natural beauty
Sarnath: A city located near Varanasi is a Buddist pilrgimage site where Lord Buddha said to have given his first sermon
A city with a deep connection with the life of Lord Krishna and the twin towns are significant pilgrimage sites for Hindus.
Prayagraj: Known for the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, Allahabad is an important religious site and hosts the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world
Jhansi: Famous for the heroic tale of Rani Lakshmibai, Jhansi is known for its historical fort and museums that showcase the history of the region.
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a symbol of cultural heritage and religious significance, has become a cherished tourist destination drawing visitors from around the world to marvel at its grandeur and historical importance
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jaipur to Pushkar: Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Rajasthan