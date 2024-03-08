Taking a journey with your kids presents unforgettable moments packed with thrill and exploration, strengthening precious ties within the family.
Jaipur: Unearth the rich past and vibrant customs of the 'Pink City', Jaipur in Rajasthan. Get enriched by the grandeur and charm of famous places like the Amer Fort, the bustling City Palace and the stunning Hawa Mahal.
Darjeeling: Get ready to be dazzled by the breathtaking views of the Himalayas, the verdant tea estates, and the charming journeys on the tiny hill train in this captivating mountain getaway. This place is affectionately dubbed the "Mountain's Queen."
Mumbai: Take a dive into the bustling city of Mumbai, nestled in the heart of Maharashtra. Don't miss out on witnessing the stunning Gateway of India, taking a leisure stroll on the Marine Drive
Kerela: Imagine how peaceful it would be to gently sail across the serene backwaters of Kerala on a houseboat.
Shimla: Experience the allure of a mountain getaway, complete with awe-inspiring views.
Jim Corbett National Park: Set off for a thrilling wild encounter in India's first-ever national park - the majestic Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.
Goa: Enjoy the sun, sand, and sea at the pristine beaches of Goa, along with family-friendly activities like water sports, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations.
Explore the pristine beaches, coral reefs, and marine life of the Andaman Islands, with activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, and glass-bottom boat rides.
